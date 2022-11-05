Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.36 and a 200 day moving average of $127.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,350. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

