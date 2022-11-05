Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $200.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

