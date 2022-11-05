Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,137,000 after acquiring an additional 210,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,186,000 after acquiring an additional 92,925 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,322 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,715,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.36.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.63. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

