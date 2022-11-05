Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Ambev by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Ambev Stock Up 5.2 %

Ambev Company Profile

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.