Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 11.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,978,000 after purchasing an additional 399,888 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $105.60.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. StockNews.com cut Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.