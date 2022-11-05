FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,447 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $408.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

