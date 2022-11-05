The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $40,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

