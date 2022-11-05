Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,551 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 645.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 22.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,839 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Exelon’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

