Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Water Works by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 27,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. HSBC decreased their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.