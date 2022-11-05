Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,762 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 44.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Novartis Stock Performance

About Novartis

NYSE NVS opened at $81.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.