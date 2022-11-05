Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 36,862 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 36,862 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halliburton Stock Up 4.4 %

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAL stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.23. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.