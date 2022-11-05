Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,050 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.16% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 81,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 83,831 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 65,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 36,775 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 140,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

FEZ opened at $35.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.