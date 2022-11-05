Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 7,690,712 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,690,712 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $361.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $702.74.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,660 shares of company stock worth $9,888,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

