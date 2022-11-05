ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $23,092,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ResMed by 73.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $3,063,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,647.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $10,844,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ResMed Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NYSE RMD opened at $210.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $275.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

