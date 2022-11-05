Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 546.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5,740.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,294,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,267 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,307,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,848,000 after buying an additional 416,629 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,375,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 192,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the period.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of INFL stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $34.84.

