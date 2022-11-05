OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 7,272 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 423.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 124.6% during the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 89,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 438.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSD opened at $160.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.35.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.