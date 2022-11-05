Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,541,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,290,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,992,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 38,248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $329.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.08. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.802 dividend. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

