OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,136 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.43% of Quadratic Deflation ETF worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDD. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 138.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 216,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 125,904 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 121.6% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 133,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 73,243 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $629,000.

Get Quadratic Deflation ETF alerts:

Quadratic Deflation ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Deflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Deflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.