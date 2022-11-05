Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

