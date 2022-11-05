Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.67% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,686 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 60,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 over the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $32.14.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

