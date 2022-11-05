First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIW. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

FIW opened at $77.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

