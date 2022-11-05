nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,660 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.21% of nLIGHT worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,340,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 306,425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,489,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 489,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LASR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

LASR opened at $9.42 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $31.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.31 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

