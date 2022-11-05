Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $113.45, but opened at $88.63. Advanced Drainage Systems shares last traded at $90.09, with a volume of 10,166 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,819.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $586,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,819.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 454,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,363,942. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

