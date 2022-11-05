Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 17,586 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,586 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $86.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

