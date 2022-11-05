OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

