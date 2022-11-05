Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.17 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 604,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after buying an additional 85,613 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3,778.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

CAG opened at $35.98 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.92%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.