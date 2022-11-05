Insider Buying: Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Director Acquires $42,972.00 in Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.81 per share, with a total value of $42,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,692.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE B opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

