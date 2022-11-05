Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTAS opened at $410.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

