Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,681 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $206.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.47. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. UBS Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

