Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE WY opened at $30.28 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.