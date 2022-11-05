Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 53,647 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 996.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

