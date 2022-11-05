OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,714,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $160.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.47. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.14 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

