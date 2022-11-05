OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 78,399 Shares of ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU – Get Rating) by 248.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,399 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 12.22% of ARK Transparency ETF worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ARK Transparency ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

ARK Transparency ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CTRU opened at $12.90 on Friday. ARK Transparency ETF has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.

