SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of XITK opened at $92.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average of $112.30. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $90.96 and a 52 week high of $235.75.

