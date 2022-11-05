59,935 Shares in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 248,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period.

IBDP opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

