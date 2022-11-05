iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.39. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

