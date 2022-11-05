OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.28% of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 300.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 191.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 138.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 332.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas alerts:

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIG opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

About ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.