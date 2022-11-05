OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 442.8% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PTF opened at $109.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.11. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $98.88 and a 1-year high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

