OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 309,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 154,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,598,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 170,947 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 105,719 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 14,527,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,172 shares during the period. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of TME stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

