OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 218.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 425,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $653,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

