OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

NYF opened at $50.28 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

