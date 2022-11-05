WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPP opened at $45.60 on Friday. WPP plc has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

WPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($17.34) to GBX 1,225 ($14.16) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($14.92) to GBX 1,210 ($13.99) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $875.50.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

