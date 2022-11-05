OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 2,894 Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFTY opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $51.15.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

