ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.35% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 126.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

ROM opened at $22.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $67.50.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

