American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Stock Holdings Increased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating) by 579.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 702,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after acquiring an additional 135,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,302 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Get American Century Quality Diversified International ETF alerts:

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Stock Performance

QINT stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.