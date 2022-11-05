OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 29,637 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 573.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,262,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 427,059 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,547 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $48.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

