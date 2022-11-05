Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their target price on DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.