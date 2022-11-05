Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Popular worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Popular by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $66.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average of $77.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.85. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.47 and a 1-year high of $99.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.01%.

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Popular news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

