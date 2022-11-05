Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,209 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Ensign Group worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,724,000 after acquiring an additional 88,459 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,202,000 after acquiring an additional 241,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,477,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 493,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after acquiring an additional 125,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,518 shares of company stock worth $2,188,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

