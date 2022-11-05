Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $220.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.47.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $210.53 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

